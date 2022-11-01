Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Meridian Management Co.

Meridian Management Co. lessened its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 1.2% of Meridian Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 47 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 410.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 294.1% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.76, for a total transaction of $5,897,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,146,060.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.76, for a total transaction of $5,897,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at $108,146,060.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 7,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.80, for a total transaction of $4,302,796.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,324,738.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,583 shares of company stock worth $26,643,000. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMO stock traded up $5.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $519.80. The company had a trading volume of 60,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,367. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $478.31 and a 1-year high of $672.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $531.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $546.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $203.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.86.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TMO shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $711.00 to $696.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Benchmark lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $619.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.