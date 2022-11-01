Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,771 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $6,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,457,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,580,667,000 after purchasing an additional 354,211 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,256,878 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,333,025,000 after purchasing an additional 104,324 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,045,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,208,216,000 after acquiring an additional 32,043 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,041,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,206,529,000 after acquiring an additional 108,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,706,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,008,078,000 after acquiring an additional 211,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.76, for a total value of $5,897,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,146,060.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.76, for a total value of $5,897,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at $108,146,060.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total transaction of $7,422,804.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,944 shares in the company, valued at $26,519,325.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,583 shares of company stock valued at $26,643,000. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 0.9 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMO stock traded up $4.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $518.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,367. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $478.31 and a 52 week high of $672.34. The stock has a market cap of $203.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $531.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $546.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $678.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $619.00.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.