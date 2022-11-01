Thermon Group (THR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Thermon Group to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Thermon Group has set its FY 2023 guidance at $1.07-$1.19 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $95.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.42 million. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 7.10%. On average, analysts expect Thermon Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Thermon Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of THR traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,978. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Thermon Group has a one year low of $13.26 and a one year high of $20.35. The company has a market capitalization of $598.11 million, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.26.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Thermon Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THR. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Thermon Group by 5.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Thermon Group by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Thermon Group by 7.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the period. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include electric heating products, such as air heaters and heating accessories, boilers and calorifiers, controlling and monitoring solutions, heat tracing systems, tank heating systems, thermostats, tubing bundles, and system accessories, as well as strip, tubular, immersion, and process heaters; and gas heating products, including enclosure and explosion proof gas catalytic heaters, gas fired blowers, and gas heating accessories that comprise regulators, valves, mounting brackets, and battery cables.

