TheStreet Downgrades Dana (NYSE:DAN) to D+

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dana in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Dana from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Dana from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Dana Price Performance

Dana stock opened at $15.96 on Friday. Dana has a 52-week low of $11.17 and a 52-week high of $25.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.92 and a 200-day moving average of $14.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.84 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dana

Dana ( NYSE:DAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.13). Dana had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Dana will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAN. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Dana by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 68,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dana by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 131,544 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dana by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 927,144 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,288,000 after purchasing an additional 319,378 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dana by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,865,525 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $85,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $640,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

