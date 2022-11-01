TheStreet Lowers Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) to C

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MEOH. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Methanex from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Methanex from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Methanex from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

Shares of Methanex stock opened at $34.89 on Friday. Methanex has a 1 year low of $28.73 and a 1 year high of $56.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.61.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Methanex during the first quarter worth about $6,108,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Methanex by 4.2% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 103,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,666,000 after acquiring an additional 4,161 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in Methanex during the first quarter worth about $1,101,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Methanex by 33.2% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 394,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,515,000 after acquiring an additional 98,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Methanex during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

