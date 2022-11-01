TheStreet Lowers Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) to C

TheStreet cut shares of Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) from a b- rating to a c- rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MEOH. StockNews.com raised Methanex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Methanex from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Scotiabank upgraded Methanex from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Methanex from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Methanex from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Methanex has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.25.
NASDAQ MEOH opened at $34.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Methanex has a 1 year low of $28.73 and a 1 year high of $56.79. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.61.
Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.
