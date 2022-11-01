TheStreet Lowers Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) to C

TheStreet cut shares of Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) from a b- rating to a c- rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MEOH. StockNews.com raised Methanex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Methanex from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Scotiabank upgraded Methanex from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Methanex from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Methanex from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Methanex has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.25.

NASDAQ MEOH opened at $34.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Methanex has a 1 year low of $28.73 and a 1 year high of $56.79. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.61.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Methanex by 37.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Methanex by 64.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 779 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Methanex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Methanex by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Methanex by 1.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 67,901 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

