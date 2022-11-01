TheStreet Upgrades Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) to “B”

TheStreet upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BMRC. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp to $33.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Get Bank of Marin Bancorp alerts:

Bank of Marin Bancorp Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of BMRC stock opened at $36.10 on Friday. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12-month low of $29.88 and a 12-month high of $39.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.62 and a 200-day moving average of $32.08. The company has a market capitalization of $577.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.69.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Announces Dividend

Bank of Marin Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BMRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 10.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.76%.

Institutional Trading of Bank of Marin Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, not-for-profit organizations, and individuals in California, the United States. It offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.