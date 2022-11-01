TheStreet Upgrades Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) to “B”

TheStreet upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BMRC. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp to $33.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company.
Bank of Marin Bancorp Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of BMRC stock opened at $36.10 on Friday. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12-month low of $29.88 and a 12-month high of $39.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.62 and a 200-day moving average of $32.08. The company has a market capitalization of $577.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.69.
Bank of Marin Bancorp Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.76%.
Institutional Trading of Bank of Marin Bancorp
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.34% of the company’s stock.
Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile
Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, not-for-profit organizations, and individuals in California, the United States. It offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.
