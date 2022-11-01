TheStreet Upgrades Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.14.

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $36.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Conagra Brands has a one year low of $30.06 and a one year high of $36.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.56.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.92%.

In other news, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $221,076.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $221,076.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $757,737.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,712,008.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 64,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 146.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

