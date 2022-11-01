TheStreet Upgrades T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) to B

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $159.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays set a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $153.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.80.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $151.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.19. T-Mobile US has a 12-month low of $101.51 and a 12-month high of $152.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $19.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total transaction of $7,260,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 363,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,842,209.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total transaction of $7,260,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 363,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,842,209.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total transaction of $273,773.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,468.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,846 shares of company stock valued at $14,808,930. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T-Mobile US

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 600.0% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 203 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.