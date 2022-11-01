Thompson Investment Management Inc. Has $1.16 Million Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHE. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,125.0% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Founders Capital Management grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000.

SCHE stock opened at $21.67 on Tuesday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $21.36 and a 1 year high of $31.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.44 and its 200-day moving average is $24.78.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

