Thompson Investment Management Inc. Has $622,000 Position in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,287 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,955 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Noodles & Company were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invenire Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Invenire Partners LP now owns 263,217 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC raised its stake in Noodles & Company by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 822,733 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,912,000 after buying an additional 57,100 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Noodles & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Noodles & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Noodles & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on NDLS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Noodles & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.60.

Insider Activity

Noodles & Company Price Performance

In other news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 32,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.54 per share, for a total transaction of $148,058.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 849,442 shares in the company, valued at $3,856,466.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders bought a total of 81,167 shares of company stock worth $372,968 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NDLS opened at $5.82 on Tuesday. Noodles & Company has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $12.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.25.

Noodles & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 28, 2021, the company operated 448 restaurants in 29 states, which included 372 company locations and 76 franchise locations.

