Thompson Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 220.7% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $143.33 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $127.33 and a 52-week high of $160.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.41.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

