Thompson Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,429,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,408,000 after purchasing an additional 69,730 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,026,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,825,000 after acquiring an additional 12,583 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,398,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,182,000 after acquiring an additional 63,650 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 1.9% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,130,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,607,000 after purchasing an additional 39,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 12.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,792,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,490,000 after purchasing an additional 194,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Acadia Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACHC opened at $81.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.07 and a fifty-two week high of $86.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $666.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.49 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 10.34%. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Acadia Healthcare news, EVP John S. Hollinsworth sold 10,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $869,730.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,499,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Acadia Healthcare news, EVP Christopher L. Howard sold 12,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total value of $997,517.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,147 shares in the company, valued at $12,180,835.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John S. Hollinsworth sold 10,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $869,730.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,499,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,094 shares of company stock valued at $2,288,048 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on ACHC shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.88.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient clinics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.