Thompson Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,700 Shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MGPI. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 130.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 21,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 11,999 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in MGP Ingredients by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 28.0% during the second quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 41,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 9,030 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in MGP Ingredients by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

MGPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on MGP Ingredients in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGP Ingredients has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.83.

NASDAQ:MGPI opened at $112.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.04. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.29 and a 1-year high of $117.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 0.95.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.27. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.02%.

In related news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 4,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total transaction of $475,731.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,307.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 4,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total transaction of $475,731.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,307.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Luxco 2017 Irrevocable Trust D purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $110.24 per share, for a total transaction of $551,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,788,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,194,115.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

