Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 29,766 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 377,980 shares.The stock last traded at $103.29 and had previously closed at $106.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Thomson Reuters in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.29.

Thomson Reuters Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $49.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Thomson Reuters Dividend Announcement

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 7.31%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 183.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thomson Reuters

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRI. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 67.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,105,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $772,664,000 after buying an additional 2,859,546 shares during the period. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 9,749.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,634,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,280,000 after buying an additional 2,607,683 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 227.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,763,000 after purchasing an additional 925,535 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 182.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,200,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,104,000 after purchasing an additional 774,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 5,493.1% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 492,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,441,000 after purchasing an additional 483,561 shares during the last quarter. 21.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

See Also

