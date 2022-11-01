Threshold (T) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $4.07 Million

Threshold (T) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 1st. Over the last week, Threshold has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. Threshold has a total market cap of $264.50 million and $4.07 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Threshold token can now be bought for $0.0265 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Threshold alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,540.88 or 1.00006605 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00007379 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00007779 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00019422 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00042350 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 78.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00044608 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00022598 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004798 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Threshold

T is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,245,460,686 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02649572 USD and is up 0.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $6,867,288.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.