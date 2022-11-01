TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 274,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Exponent worth $25,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Exponent in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Exponent by 120.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exponent by 332.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Exponent by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Exponent by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exponent Price Performance

Shares of Exponent stock opened at $95.26 on Tuesday. Exponent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.97 and a 1-year high of $127.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 50.14 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.72 and a 200-day moving average of $92.99.

Exponent Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Exponent’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

In related news, VP Richard Reiss sold 2,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.92, for a total value of $255,717.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,051.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total transaction of $296,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,912,011.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard Reiss sold 2,509 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.92, for a total transaction of $255,717.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,051.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,743 shares of company stock worth $1,173,117. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exponent in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Exponent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

Further Reading

