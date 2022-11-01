TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 688,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209,070 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $22,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.43.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $4,136,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,646,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,472,144.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Hezron T. Lopez sold 4,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $169,942.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,616. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $4,136,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,646,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,472,144.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 230,742 shares of company stock valued at $9,806,222. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSC opened at $42.53 on Tuesday. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $30.52 and a fifty-two week high of $44.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.58.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $581.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.32 million. On average, analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

