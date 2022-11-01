TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Has $32.72 Million Position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,954,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.26% of AZEK worth $32,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in AZEK by 33.5% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 33,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in AZEK by 5.4% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in AZEK by 14.2% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 28,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AZEK by 531.2% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 58,830 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AZEK by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 18,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. 96.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AZEK alerts:

AZEK Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $17.51 on Tuesday. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.19 and a 52-week high of $46.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.66 and its 200-day moving average is $19.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. AZEK had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $395.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AZEK shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of AZEK from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on AZEK from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered AZEK from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on AZEK from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on AZEK from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AZEK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Vernon J. Nagel purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.52 per share, with a total value of $55,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,577.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

AZEK Profile

(Get Rating)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.