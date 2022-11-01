TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Has $38.88 Million Stock Holdings in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,879,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,113 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $38,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALGM. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 7.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 8.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,954,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,507,000 after purchasing an additional 149,498 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the second quarter worth about $356,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 196.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 154,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 102,571 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC raised its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 70.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 21,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 8,861 shares during the period. 46.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on ALGM. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Allegro MicroSystems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.

Allegro MicroSystems Price Performance

ALGM stock opened at $25.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 3.94. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a one year low of $19.20 and a one year high of $38.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 41.66 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.19.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The business had revenue of $237.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Allegro MicroSystems

(Get Rating)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.