TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 146,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,279,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROK. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3,233.3% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 79.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE ROK opened at $255.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.96. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $190.08 and a one year high of $354.99. The company has a market capitalization of $29.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 78.18%.

In other news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total value of $96,890.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,801.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ROK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation to $256.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $274.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Rockwell Automation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Rockwell Automation from $212.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.18.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.