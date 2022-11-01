TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 146,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,279,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROK. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3,233.3% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 79.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Rockwell Automation Trading Down 0.7 %
NYSE ROK opened at $255.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.96. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $190.08 and a one year high of $354.99. The company has a market capitalization of $29.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.06.
Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total value of $96,890.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,801.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently issued reports on ROK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation to $256.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $274.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Rockwell Automation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Rockwell Automation from $212.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.18.
Rockwell Automation Profile
Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.
Further Reading
