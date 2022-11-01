TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,443,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,580 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.83% of Paycor HCM worth $37,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYCR. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Paycor HCM by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 22,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,064,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,330,000 after acquiring an additional 813,942 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. 30.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PYCR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Paycor HCM from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Paycor HCM in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Paycor HCM from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Paycor HCM from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Paycor HCM from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.38.

Insider Activity at Paycor HCM

Paycor HCM Stock Down 0.1 %

In other Paycor HCM news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total value of $47,954.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,521.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Paycor HCM news, insider Ryan Norman Bergstrom sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $481,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,752.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total value of $47,954.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,834 shares in the company, valued at $821,521.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,016,508 shares of company stock valued at $136,129,454. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paycor HCM stock opened at $30.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.80 and its 200-day moving average is $27.44. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.14 and a 12-month high of $36.35.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $110.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.49 million. Paycor HCM had a negative return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 27.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share.

Paycor HCM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paycor HCM, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Cor HCM, a complete suite of HCM tools spanning HR, onboarding, payroll, compensation management, employee surveys, expenses, and reporting and analytics; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; and Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution.

