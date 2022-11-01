TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 22,560 Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 249,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,560 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 1.55% of Addus HomeCare worth $20,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,552,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 79.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 7,140 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 110.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 7,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.40.

Insider Activity

Addus HomeCare Stock Performance

In other Addus HomeCare news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,055,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Addus HomeCare news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 12,500 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,554 shares in the company, valued at $8,055,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brian Poff sold 6,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.62, for a total transaction of $652,812.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,496,377.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 47,073 shares of company stock valued at $4,554,664 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare stock opened at $102.42 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.94. Addus HomeCare Co. has a twelve month low of $68.57 and a twelve month high of $112.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 37.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.77.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. The firm had revenue of $240.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.21 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Addus HomeCare

(Get Rating)

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.