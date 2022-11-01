TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 73,600 Shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 73,600 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $17,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 133.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 29.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the first quarter worth $111,000. Account Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the second quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 6.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 69.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PJT shares. StockNews.com downgraded PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on PJT Partners to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.20.

PJT opened at $74.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.74. PJT Partners Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.48 and a 52 week high of $85.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.77%.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

