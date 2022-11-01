Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Price Target Cut to $43.00

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Barclays to $43.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.34% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Travel + Leisure from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.40.

Travel + Leisure stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $37.94. 934,763 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 850,080. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.09. Travel + Leisure has a 1 year low of $33.57 and a 1 year high of $63.19.

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 2,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total transaction of $97,612.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,822,033.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNL. Fortem Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $479,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $336,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 26,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 5,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

