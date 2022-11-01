Trex (NYSE:TREX) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $68.00 to $60.00. The stock had previously closed at $48.09, but opened at $45.00. Trex shares last traded at $46.72, with a volume of 16,969 shares.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TREX. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Trex from $102.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Trex from $66.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Trex from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Trex from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trex

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Trex by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Trex during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Trex by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Trex during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Trex during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Trex Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.91. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.50.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. Trex had a return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $386.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

