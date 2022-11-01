TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0-$0.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.21 billion-$1.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.29 billion. TriNet Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.90-$6.40 EPS.

TriNet Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TNET traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,644. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. TriNet Group has a 12 month low of $63.87 and a 12 month high of $109.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.22.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $369.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.92 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 51.00%. On average, research analysts predict that TriNet Group will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TNET. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of TriNet Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.25.

In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total value of $544,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,482 shares in the company, valued at $18,777,101.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total value of $544,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,482 shares in the company, valued at $18,777,101.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan D. Lee sold 953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.55, for a total transaction of $85,341.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,239,013.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,578 shares of company stock valued at $1,091,117 over the last ninety days. 40.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 78.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in TriNet Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 36,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,809,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in TriNet Group by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 200,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,575,000 after buying an additional 79,165 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in TriNet Group by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 4,721 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in TriNet Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $471,000. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

