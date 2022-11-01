Trinseo (TSE) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Trinseo to post earnings of ($1.37) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.23). Trinseo had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 26.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. On average, analysts expect Trinseo to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Trinseo Stock Performance

Shares of TSE stock opened at $18.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.22. Trinseo has a one year low of $17.54 and a one year high of $60.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $658.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.41.

Trinseo Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%. Trinseo’s payout ratio is 18.42%.

TSE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Trinseo from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $34.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Trinseo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.52.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Cote bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.76 per share, with a total value of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,515.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Trinseo news, Director Jeffrey J. Cote purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.76 per share, with a total value of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,515.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond acquired 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.46 per share, with a total value of $33,989.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,230.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Trinseo by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,744,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,614,000 after purchasing an additional 50,488 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,493,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,586,000 after purchasing an additional 98,697 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,403,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,250,000 after purchasing an additional 9,706 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,147,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,991,000 after purchasing an additional 9,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 549,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,346,000 after purchasing an additional 20,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

