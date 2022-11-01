TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (TPVG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $27.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 43.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of TPVG stock opened at $12.78 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.49. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $19.25. The company has a market cap of $450.37 million, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.70.
In related news, CFO Christopher M. Mathieu purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.34 per share, for a total transaction of $133,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,570. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the first quarter worth about $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 58.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,253 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. 22.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.
