Troy Asset Management Ltd Grows Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Troy Asset Management Ltd raised its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,061,230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,616 shares during the quarter. Western Union makes up 0.4% of Troy Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Troy Asset Management Ltd owned 0.27% of Western Union worth $17,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Union by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,381,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678,722 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Western Union by 10.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,856,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $315,890,000 after buying an additional 1,592,331 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Western Union by 9.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,386,720 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $194,647,000 after buying an additional 898,992 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Western Union by 5.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,028,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $150,447,000 after buying an additional 415,377 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Union by 6.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,905,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $129,409,000 after buying an additional 445,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Union alerts:

Western Union Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Western Union stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $13.62. The company had a trading volume of 30,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,306,103. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.08. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $20.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 239.89% and a net margin of 18.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on WU. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Western Union from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group downgraded Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Western Union from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Western Union from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Western Union from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.94.

Western Union Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.