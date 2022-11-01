Troy Asset Management Ltd Has $220.59 Million Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Troy Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,857,322 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,128 shares during the quarter. Agilent Technologies makes up about 4.6% of Troy Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Troy Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.62% of Agilent Technologies worth $220,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth $31,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7,201.6% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 124,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 122,788 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth $60,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 408.1% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 625 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on A shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.31.

Shares of NYSE A traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.01. The company had a trading volume of 7,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,194. The business’s 50-day moving average is $129.94 and its 200-day moving average is $125.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $41.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.52 and a 52 week high of $165.68.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 19.13%.

In other news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $258,437.67. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,237.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total value of $881,495.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,897,589.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $258,437.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,237.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,159 shares of company stock worth $2,387,327 in the last three months.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

