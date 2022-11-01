Troy Asset Management Ltd Has $29.84 Million Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Troy Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 120,859 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 17,976 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 0.6% of Troy Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $29,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 60.6% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 23.0% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 666.7% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

MCD stock traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $271.38. The stock had a trading volume of 13,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,277,629. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.55. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $274.81.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 128.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.52%.

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $246.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.93.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

