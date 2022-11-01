Troy Asset Management Ltd Has $63.07 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Troy Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 378,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,003 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 1.3% of Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $63,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 6,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 13,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $180.95. 36,435 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,509,538. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.37 and a 52-week high of $182.98. The firm has a market cap of $249.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.15.

In related news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,788,929.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,788,929.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total transaction of $4,111,261.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,553,065.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,639 shares of company stock worth $6,633,617. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

