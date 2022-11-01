Truist Financial Trims Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Target Price to $475.00

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $500.00 to $475.00 in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TYL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Tyler Technologies from $575.00 to $475.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $405.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $585.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $467.58.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $323.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 72.99 and a beta of 0.90. Tyler Technologies has a 12-month low of $300.85 and a 12-month high of $557.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $354.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $360.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, COO Jeffrey David Puckett sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total value of $1,523,925.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,445.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. General American Investors Co. Inc. grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,950,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 12.7% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 263.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Czech National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,679,000. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

About Tyler Technologies

(Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.