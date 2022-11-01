Tucows (TC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Tucows (TSE:TC – Get Rating) (NYSE:TCX) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd.
Tucows (TSE:TC – Get Rating) (NYSE:TCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$106.05 million during the quarter.
Tucows Price Performance
Tucows stock opened at C$61.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$58.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$61.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.39, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Tucows has a one year low of C$49.38 and a one year high of C$116.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$658.37 million and a PE ratio of -276.61.
Insider Activity
Tucows Company Profile
Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fiber Internet Services, Mobile Services, and Domain Services. The Fiber Internet Services segment provides fixed high-speed Internet access services to individuals and small businesses primarily through the Ting website, and other billing solutions to small internet service providers.
Read More
- Here’s Why Harley-Davidson is Roaring Higher
- As Mega Caps Get Crushed, This Mid Cap Tech Stock Is Crushing It
- Is The Meta Platforms Stock Meltdown a Rare Buying Opportunity?
- Why Investors Are Suddenly Excited About Vaxcyte
- Saia Stock Is Ready To Switch Gears And Move Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Tucows Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tucows and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.