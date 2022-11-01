Tucows (TC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Tucows (TSE:TC – Get Rating) (NYSE:TCX) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd.

Tucows (TSE:TC – Get Rating) (NYSE:TCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$106.05 million during the quarter.

Tucows Price Performance

Tucows stock opened at C$61.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$58.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$61.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.39, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Tucows has a one year low of C$49.38 and a one year high of C$116.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$658.37 million and a PE ratio of -276.61.

Insider Activity

Tucows Company Profile

In other news, insider Investmentaktiengesellschaft für langfristige Investoren TGV bought 3,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$51.44 per share, with a total value of C$184,050.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,699,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$87,418,114.

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fiber Internet Services, Mobile Services, and Domain Services. The Fiber Internet Services segment provides fixed high-speed Internet access services to individuals and small businesses primarily through the Ting website, and other billing solutions to small internet service providers.

