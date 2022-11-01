Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Trading 6.7% Higher

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) shot up 6.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.56 and last traded at $29.98. 551,309 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 974,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.11.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRQ. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Turquoise Hill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Turquoise Hill Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.44.

The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.45.

Turquoise Hill Resources ( NYSE:TRQ Get Rating ) (TSE:TRQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 28.44%. The company had revenue of $402.04 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRQ. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 964.4% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 705,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,185,000 after buying an additional 639,400 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 426.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 600,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,040,000 after purchasing an additional 486,359 shares during the last quarter. Condire Management LP purchased a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,577,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources during the first quarter worth $12,341,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 21.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,714,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,503,000 after buying an additional 297,703 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.39% of the company’s stock.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

