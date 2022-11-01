TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TSP. Robert W. Baird lowered TuSimple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup lowered TuSimple from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered TuSimple from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial started coverage on TuSimple in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered TuSimple from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $5.50 in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TuSimple has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.11.

TuSimple Price Performance

TSP opened at $3.43 on Tuesday. TuSimple has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $43.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.05 and a 200-day moving average of $8.18. The company has a market capitalization of $766.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TuSimple

TuSimple ( NASDAQ:TSP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 million. TuSimple had a negative return on equity of 35.11% and a negative net margin of 5,193.63%. On average, equities research analysts expect that TuSimple will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSP. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of TuSimple by 20.8% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 128,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 22,050 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of TuSimple by 31.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of TuSimple by 51.4% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,574,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891,726 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of TuSimple by 33.2% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TuSimple during the first quarter worth $634,000. Institutional investors own 38.25% of the company’s stock.

About TuSimple

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

