Tutor Perini (TPC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The construction company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($1.62). The company had revenue of $861.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Tutor Perini had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. On average, analysts expect Tutor Perini to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE TPC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.39. The stock had a trading volume of 9,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Tutor Perini has a 52-week low of $5.40 and a 52-week high of $15.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.18.

TPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tutor Perini in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Tutor Perini to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Tutor Perini from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini during the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tutor Perini during the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Tutor Perini by 152.4% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 16,660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 10,060 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tutor Perini by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 6,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Tutor Perini during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. 66.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, construction and rehabilitation of highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

