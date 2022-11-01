Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Shares Gap Up to $26.57

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.57, but opened at $28.74. Uber Technologies shares last traded at $30.88, with a volume of 606,103 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.58.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Trading Up 13.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $59.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Activity

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 69.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 87,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $2,745,909.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,437,169.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uber Technologies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $301,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 31,714 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,380 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Uber Technologies by 645.6% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 81,571 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 70,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 14.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,129,792 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $147,351,000 after purchasing an additional 528,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.