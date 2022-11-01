Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has €37.00 ($37.76) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of €41.00 ($41.84).

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on UBSFY. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €54.00 ($55.10) to €53.00 ($54.08) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €59.00 ($60.20) to €52.00 ($53.06) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.11.

Get Ubisoft Entertainment alerts:

Ubisoft Entertainment Trading Up 5.4 %

OTCMKTS UBSFY opened at $5.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $12.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.15.

Ubisoft Entertainment Company Profile

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.