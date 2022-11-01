Ultra Price Tops $0.31 on Major Exchanges (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 1st. One Ultra token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001499 BTC on major exchanges. Ultra has a total market cap of $92.99 million and approximately $750,266.00 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ultra has traded up 3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,424.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $114.58 or 0.00560981 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.73 or 0.00233691 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00049909 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00069577 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000726 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004263 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Wibcoin (WBBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.30857014 USD and is up 0.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $814,506.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

