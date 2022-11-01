Ultra (UOS) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $681,423.00

Ultra (UOS) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. During the last week, Ultra has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ultra has a total market cap of $93.52 million and $681,423.00 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra token can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001501 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,506.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.64 or 0.00559055 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.12 or 0.00229769 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00049899 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00068638 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000737 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004349 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Wibcoin (WBBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.30857014 USD and is up 0.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $814,506.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

