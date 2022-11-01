Under Armour (UA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Under Armour has set its FY 2023 guidance at $0.61-$0.67 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE:UA opened at $6.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.66. Under Armour has a 1-year low of $5.74 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.42.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Under Armour by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Under Armour by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Under Armour by 517.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,238 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. increased its holdings in Under Armour by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 14,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,607 shares during the last quarter. 35.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

