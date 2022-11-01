Under Armour (UA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Under Armour has set its FY 2023 guidance at $0.61-$0.67 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter.
Under Armour Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:UA opened at $6.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.66. Under Armour has a 1-year low of $5.74 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.42.
Separately, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.
About Under Armour
Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.
