Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stake Boosted by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,314 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.4% in the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 10,227 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 2.7% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% during the first quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 8,819 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.8% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Teresa Finley bought 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at $259,798.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UNP stock opened at $197.14 on Tuesday. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.70 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $210.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $121.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on UNP. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $187.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.40.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

