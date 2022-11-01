United Co.s Limited Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (TSE:UNC)

United Co.s Limited (TSE:UNC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 2nd.

United Co.s Trading Down 1.0 %

UNC stock opened at C$98.05 on Tuesday. United Co.s has a one year low of C$85.00 and a one year high of C$113.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion and a PE ratio of -50.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$99.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$94.26.

Get United Co.s alerts:

United Co.s (TSE:UNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.69 billion for the quarter.

United Co.s Company Profile

United Corporations Limited is a closed ended equity fund launched and managed by Jarislowsky, Fraser Limited. It is co-managed by ValueInvest Asset Management SA It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund also makes its investments in units of in Emerging Markets Investors Fund. It makes its investments in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Co.s Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Co.s and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.