United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.
UMC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho downgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup downgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
NYSE:UMC traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $5.99. 6,507,427 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,477,866. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.14 and its 200-day moving average is $7.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. United Microelectronics has a 1-year low of $5.36 and a 1-year high of $12.68.
United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.
