United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

UMC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho downgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup downgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NYSE:UMC traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $5.99. 6,507,427 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,477,866. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.14 and its 200-day moving average is $7.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. United Microelectronics has a 1-year low of $5.36 and a 1-year high of $12.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 12,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. 5.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

