United Therapeutics (UTHR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect United Therapeutics to post earnings of $3.57 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.10 by ($1.69). The company had revenue of $466.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.06 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect United Therapeutics to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of United Therapeutics stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $231.80. The company had a trading volume of 961 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,986. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.09. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 8.10 and a quick ratio of 7.83. United Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $158.38 and a 1-year high of $245.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Therapeutics

In other news, Director Louis W. Sullivan sold 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.56, for a total transaction of $150,207.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,800.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Louis W. Sullivan sold 710 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.56, for a total transaction of $150,207.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,800.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 4,552 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total value of $1,027,887.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,218,806.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 27,612 shares of company stock worth $5,920,527 over the last three months. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,675,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $300,585,000 after acquiring an additional 710,668 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,626,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $291,809,000 after purchasing an additional 109,226 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 125.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 132,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,287,000 after purchasing an additional 73,913 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 207,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,893,000 after purchasing an additional 34,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 127,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,966,000 after purchasing an additional 30,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $263.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.88.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.