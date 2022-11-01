UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Position Reduced by Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. decreased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,515 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,311 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 1.8% of Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $526,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,001 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 149,484 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $76,232,000 after acquiring an additional 25,063 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Bank grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 6,947 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 151,762 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $77,284,000 after purchasing an additional 17,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.4 %

UNH opened at $557.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $521.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $514.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $521.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.75. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $436.00 and a twelve month high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $635.00 to $615.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $595.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total transaction of $7,994,953.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,108 shares in the company, valued at $27,224,678.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total transaction of $7,994,953.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,224,678.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

