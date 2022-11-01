Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler to $10.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.09% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Universal Insurance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.
Universal Insurance Stock Up 0.7 %
Universal Insurance stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $10.11. 169,758 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,552. Universal Insurance has a 1 year low of $8.39 and a 1 year high of $19.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.84. The firm has a market cap of $310.54 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.00.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UVE. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 137.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 1,340.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 8,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.64% of the company’s stock.
Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.
