UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Market Cap Hits $4.33 Billion

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. Over the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. UNUS SED LEO has a total market capitalization of $4.33 billion and $3.05 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNUS SED LEO token can currently be purchased for about $4.54 or 0.00022179 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.06 or 0.00269206 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001322 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003462 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00019207 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Profile

LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 tokens. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com.

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 953,954,130 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 4.58821393 USD and is up 1.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $2,828,312.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars.

